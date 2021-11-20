Stanlie Hopkins, who plays for the Wessex League Premier Division club, was the victim of a violent assault in The Red Lion’s car park, in London Road, Cosham, at 5.43pm on Monday, October 25.

With the 27-year-old spending seven days in hospital to recover from his horrific injuries, the incident prompted a huge outpouring of support from club members, fellow footballers, and the wider community.

Thursday evening saw more than 50 children and their families from the club’s under-11s team race along the Eastney and Southsea shoreline as a fundraising stunt, and Moneyfields FC’s game against AFC Portchester on Saturday will end with a raffle in aide of the stricken footballer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is: Locksheath's Jordan Whitley and Moneyfield's Stanlie Hopkins Picture: Keith Woodland (110921-39)

Now the dad-of-two says he cannot thank the community enough for all it has done – with fundraising efforts set to surpass £10,000 in donations.

Builder Stanlie will be off work for at least six months to ensure he makes a full recovery, but he says he is still waiting for surgery to continue patching him up.

The footballer said: ‘My cheek was broken, so I’m supposed to have a metal plate in it already (but) it’s too risky to put me back to sleep at the moment. I’ll have that for the rest of my life.’

‘But I’m just happy to be alive. I’m not a very negative person. It’s really hard to be down when you have so many people around you helping out.’

Pictured: Stanlie Hopkins with the Moneyfields Under 11 team in Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

An online Crowdfunder set up by the club to raise £1,000 for the player passed its target in only a few hours, with the total currently standing at more than £6,800.

SEE ALSO: The fundraising page for Stanlie Hopkins

Stanlie said: ‘I was overwhelmed. My friends have been unbelievable. I cannot believe so many people are so kind. I just cannot believe it.

‘I’ve got a mortgage, kids, big bills with my car – it’s going to help out massively with Christmas coming up.’

‘It shows that there are a lot of good people out there.’

Thursday night’s sponsored run along the seafront had the aim of raising between £300 and £500 – but donations have easily surpassed £3,000, according to Paul Urry, who helped organise the run and whose 10-year-old son plays for the club.

Hilsea resident Paul said: ‘It was brilliant. I’ve only been with Moneyfields less than a year, but it’s a very family run club. I was gobsmacked when I heard about what happened – it’s just not nice.’

Sammy Phillpott of Eastern Road has been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of grievous bodily harm, and the 36-year-old appeared in court on Friday, before being released on bail until a plea hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on November 29.

A 40-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident, and he has been released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.

Saturday’s fundraising raffle in aide of Stanlie will put up for grabs signed football shirts, vouchers for The Beach Cafe, and a three-course meal for two at North End restaurant Mehmets Kitchen.

The raffle will be drawn after Moneyfields FC home fixture against AFC Portchester, which kicks off at 3pm.

Stanlie said: ‘I can’t put into words what everyone has done for me.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron