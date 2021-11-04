Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta latest in long line of football well-wishers to offer Moneyfields FC stabbing victim Stanlie Hopkins message of support

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, left. Picture: Jonathan Nackstrand/Getty Images

Hopkins, 27, who was stabbed in an attack in the Red Lion car park in Cosham earlier this month, has revealed his letter received from the Chelsea captain and the 34-cap international as he continues his recovery from the brutal attack at home.

After launching a Crowdfunder page for their player last month, Moneyfields have seen support come in from clubs and individuals from football leagues in the area and beyond.

Fellow city club Pompey donated a shirt to be raffled off, while former Blues pair Ben Close and Christian Burgess - now at League One Doncaster and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise respectively - also pledged boots and shirts for Hopkins' cause.

And now the support for Hopkins has now extended to the Premier League, with long-serving Chelsea skipper Azpilicueta writing a letter to the Moneyfields man.

In a tweet from his personal Twitter account, Hopkins posted the supportive message received and signed by the Spain star, it read: ‘Dear Stanlie, I am sorry to hear you have not been too well recently.

‘On behalf of everyone here at Chelsea, may I take this opportunity to pass on our best wishes to both you and your family.

‘I can only imagine how difficult it must be during this time, but please know you are in our thoughts. My team-mates and I are sending great strength and support.’

The Crowdfunder page launched to raise some funds for Hopkins last month, who is facing up to eight months off work as a groundworker following the attack, had a start out target of £1,000.