Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190821-38)

Due to a surge in pet ownership during the pandemic the RSPCA had to find new homes for 648 animals across the county in 2020. Dr Sam Gaines, from the RSPCA, said: ‘There has been a boom in pet ownership during the pandemic and whilst it’s great to see so many pets becoming a real source of comfort during the last year, it’s important that we remember that our mental health can impact on that of our pets and we need to make sure we consider their mental health and know how they are feeling.’

‘From changes in their behaviour to their body language, our pets can give us insight into their mental wellbeing and it’s important that as pet owners we know how to spot these signs and act on them.’

He added: ‘This Adoptober we’re urging anyone thinking of getting a pet to consider adopting rather than buying an animal. Anyone who is thinking of getting a pet should do their research and check they have the time, money and lifestyle to care for an animal for its whole life.’

For more information about Adoptober, visit rspca.org.uk/Adoptober.

