More than 600 pets in Hampshire rehomed by RSPCA last year
A CHARITY is urging people to ensure their pets are happy and healthy as shocking figures show more than 648 were rehomed in Hampshire last year.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:35 pm
Due to a surge in pet ownership during the pandemic the RSPCA had to find new homes for 648 animals across the county in 2020. Dr Sam Gaines, from the RSPCA, said: ‘There has been a boom in pet ownership during the pandemic and whilst it’s great to see so many pets becoming a real source of comfort during the last year, it’s important that we remember that our mental health can impact on that of our pets and we need to make sure we consider their mental health and know how they are feeling.’