Edinburgh Christmas Market

After many Christmas markets across the world had to close their doors last year, tourists were eager to return to the festivities for 2021, attending Christmas markets both in the UK and abroad.

Becoming ever more important that the experiences photograph well for visitors to post on their social media, the website OnlineMoney Advisor decided to find out which European city has the most Instagrammable Christmas market by collecting the number of hashtags each had generated.

A list was compiled based on articles discussing the most popular Christmas markets, and only cities that appeared more than once across the articles were taken into consideration.

A refined seed list of 14 cities across Europe which have Christmas markets was created. Each city was inputted into Instagram using a variety of different hashtags to obtain accurate results.

All cities were then ranked based on the amount of hashtags each Christmas market had generated, so that the European city with the most Instagrammable Christmas market could be determined.

This Christmas season, the title of the most Instagrammable Christmas market in Europe goes to Strasbourg, France, having generated 16,981 hashtags on the social media platform. The city’s festive market is called Christkindesmäkir and is actually the oldest Christmas market in the country.

Following very closely, with a difference of only 312 hashtags, is the Christmas market in snowy Vienna, Austria (16,669 Instagram hashtags). The Viennese Christmas market has a variety of festive activities - from an ice skating rink to reindeer rides.

The third most photographed Christmas market on Instagram can be found in yet another Central European country - Budapest, Hungary. The Advent Feast at the Basilica had 9,913 hashtags on the platform. This Christmas market can be found around the country’s largest church, St. Stephen’s Basilica, and its festivities continue until January.

Ranking in fourth and fifth place respectively are Prague, Czech Republic (8,511 hashtags) and Cologne, Germany (5,134 hashtags). Interestingly, the research showed that 3 of the 14 cities with the most Instagrammable Christmas markets are actually situated in Germany.

The Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland ranked last having only 661 Instagram hashtags (16,320 less than Strasbourg, France). Nonetheless, its Christmas tree maze still proves popular enough for it to make the top 14 in Europe.