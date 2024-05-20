Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most popular names given to Portsmouth babies in 2022 has been revealed with a change at the top from 2021.

The Office for National Statistics have released the most common names given to babies in Portsmouth, and across the country, in 2022, which is the most recent available data. In Portsmouth, Daisy topped the list for girls’ names, while Arthur was the most common boys’ name.

13 babies were called Daisy in 2022, with 16 babies named Arthur. This is a change from the most popular names in Portsmouth from 2021, where 14 girls were called Ivy, and 17 parents chose to name their boys George and Henry.

It was a different story nationally. Here are the most popular names for boys in England and Wales for 2022:

Noah Muhammad George Oliver Leo Arthur Oscar Theodore Theo Freddie

Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:

Olivia Amelia Isla Ava Lily Ivy Freya Florence Isabella Mia