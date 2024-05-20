Most popular baby names in Portsmouth revealed - Daisy and Arthur topped the list in 2022
The Office for National Statistics have released the most common names given to babies in Portsmouth, and across the country, in 2022, which is the most recent available data. In Portsmouth, Daisy topped the list for girls’ names, while Arthur was the most common boys’ name.
13 babies were called Daisy in 2022, with 16 babies named Arthur. This is a change from the most popular names in Portsmouth from 2021, where 14 girls were called Ivy, and 17 parents chose to name their boys George and Henry.
It was a different story nationally. Here are the most popular names for boys in England and Wales for 2022:
- Noah
- Muhammad
- George
- Oliver
- Leo
- Arthur
- Oscar
- Theodore
- Theo
- Freddie
Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:
- Olivia
- Amelia
- Isla
- Ava
- Lily
- Ivy
- Freya
- Florence
- Isabella
- Mia
James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021. Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."
