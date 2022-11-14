Motiv8 is hosting a Christmas light trail this Christmas across Portsmouth
A BRAND new Christmas star trail is coming to Portsmouth and people can sponsor a star to change a child’s life.
Motiv8 is going to be hosting a Christmas light up star trail which will see a number of illuminated stars distributed around the city for families to follow during the festive period, and a lot of well known Portsmouth landmarks have got involved.
The trail, which is free to follow, will see stars spread across the city at places including the Portsmouth Central Library, Café in the Park, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth Grammar School, Portsmouth Museum, the D-Day Story, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, The Hotwall Studios and the BH-Live Pyramids Centre.
The charity are hoping that people and businesses will also sponsor the Stars of Hope which will in turn help a child make potentially life changing progress through their services.
The trail will consist of 15 stars and the maps will be free to collect from the Portsmouth Central Library or they can be downloaded from motiv8.org.uk from November 30th.
Motiv8, which was founded in 1998, is a charity that was set up to try and support and improve young people and their families in Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport and they offer a range of facilities which includes youth clubs, drop-in sessions, mentoring and specialist family support.
One of the young people who the charity supports, said: ‘I was unsure how to start a new chapter in my life and Motiv8 helped me through it. They helped me gain confidence, friends and focus on my learning. I feel more confident, responsible and happy. I’m proud of how far I’ve come.’
Motiv8 chief executive Clare Ansell said: ‘Motiv8 really wanted to bring something free to families this winter which is going to be hard for so many. Let’s bring some starry light to this winter. Sponsor a Star of Hope and help us make young people’s hopes a reality in 2023.
‘We are really grateful to our sponsors and host partners, without their amazing support the 2022 trail would not be possible.’
By sponsoring a star the charity will be able to continue to do the invaluable work they do to support young people.