The work at the exhibition developed from a series of creative sessions - learning how to create zines, podcasts, and photographs.,

Young people attended two weeks of workshops as part of the Your Voice 2 project held at The Round Tower thanks to support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and from the Portsmouth-based charity Motiv8.

Thanks to the variety of local artists and businesses delivering the workshops, 21 participants were able to access expert lead information and skills.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Hugh Mason with the Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth Marie Costa and everyone who was involved in the Motiv8 workshop project. Picture: Sarah Standing (260522-8309)

The workshops also aimed to equip participants with an insight to these creative skills, and young people conducted oral interviews and recordings with local people on their memories of the Falklands and the Queen’s Jubilee

The Motiv8 Young Peoples Exhibition was held at The Round Tower, from Thursday, May 26, and across the weekend.

Sophie King, skills and enterprise hub service manager at Motiv8, said: ‘I’m really proud of all of them.

Artist Michael Whelan and Sophie King, service manager for skills and the enterprise hub for Motiv8. Picture: Sarah Standing (260522-8330)

‘They’ve done so well - they’ve really engaged with it all and learned so much.

‘We hope it’s going to help them with their careers and aspirations.

‘It’s just about trying something new, engaging with something, and meeting new people - having that opportunity to do something positive.’

Young creative Aston Dennison, an 11-year-old from Portsmouth, was awarded a camera for most progress throughout the workshop.

Damilola Akinpelu (14) from Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (260522-8264)

He said: ‘I found [the project] really good, it’s basically changed my life.

‘I used to get bullied but now that I’ve got a voice, it’s really helped me.

‘It’s more than a project’.

Sisters Tomi Ayeyemi (11) and Anjola (14) from Portsmouth with their artwork. Picture: Sarah Standing (260522-8252)