Motorcyclist, 22, who died in crash after hitting oncoming vehicle is named

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 15:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 22-year-old motorcyclist who died at the scene of a crash has been named - with the cause of death released. 

Police tapePolice tape
Police tape

Brandon Fielder, of Fowler's Road, Hedge End, was killed when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle on Heath House Lane, Hedge End, at the junction with Barnfield Way, on July 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winchester Coroners’ Court heard that he was riding his motorbike on Barnfield Way when he lost control and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The cause of death was given as multiple injuries.

A full inquest will be held on August 11 next year.

Related topics:Inquest

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice