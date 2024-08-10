Motorcyclist, 22, who died in crash after hitting oncoming vehicle is named

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 22-year-old motorcyclist who died at the scene of a crash has been named - with the cause of death released.

Police tape

Brandon Fielder, of Fowler's Road, Hedge End, was killed when he crashed into an oncoming vehicle on Heath House Lane, Hedge End, at the junction with Barnfield Way, on July 28.

Winchester Coroners’ Court heard that he was riding his motorbike on Barnfield Way when he lost control and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The cause of death was given as multiple injuries.

A full inquest will be held on August 11 next year.