Motorcyclist dies after being hit by car on opposite carriageway in Park Gate

A MOTORCYCLIST has died in a fatal crash with a car in Park Gate this evening.

Officers were called to the A27, Southampton Road near the Argos store at 6pm this evening.

Police have closed Southampton Road

A police spokesman said: ‘A motorcyclist died in the collision after being hit by a car on the opposite carriageway on the A27, Southampton Road, near the Argos store after he'd come off his bike at just before 6pm this evening, Friday, May 24.’

Roads policing officers are now appealing for the driver of a black Porsche Panamera style high-end sports car that was travelling on the same side of the dual carriageway as the motorbike when the crash happened to contact them.

They say they are an important witnesses and they need to trace them urgently.

The driver or anyone who has any information about the car, is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting Operation Shetland.