A motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a horror crash with a goods vehicle - with the driver arrested for dangerous driving.

Breaking news

The incident happened on Friday around 12.35pm at the junction of Gosport Lane, the A337 and A35 in Lyndhurst, the New Forest, when a white and red curtain side goods vehicle collided with a black Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 60s from New Milton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he is receiving treatment. A 52-year-old man from Bognor Regis, West Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

“As part of this, we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular anyone with any dash-cam or other footage,” a police spokesperson said.

“Officers are specifically keen to speak with the driver of a grey 2022 registration Seat car, which had roof bars on, which arrived at the scene soon after the incident, as they may have information which could assist us.”

Call 101, quoting the reference 44240464918 with information. You can also submit information online.