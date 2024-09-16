Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after crash with car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A motorcyclist suffered a serious injury after a crash with a car.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious arm injury. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may help our investigation.”