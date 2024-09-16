Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after crash with car
A motorcyclist suffered a serious injury after a crash with a car.
Police were called at about 6.30pm yesterday (Sunday 15 September), to a road traffic collision on Winchester Road, Southampton, involving a silver Volkswagen Polo and a blue Kawasaki motorcycle.
A police spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious arm injury. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may help our investigation.”
If you have information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240396803
