Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Fareham crash
A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Fareham.
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 10:58 am
The incident happen on Fairfield Avenue at 3pm on Sunday.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 3pm to Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, after a motorcyclist collided with a parked van.
‘The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Milton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
‘The investigation into the incident is ongoing.’