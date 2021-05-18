Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after Fareham crash

File photo of police by John Devlin

The incident happen on Fairfield Avenue at 3pm on Sunday.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 3pm to Fairfield Avenue, Fareham, after a motorcyclist collided with a parked van.

‘The motorcyclist, a 27-year-old man from Milton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

‘The investigation into the incident is ongoing.’

