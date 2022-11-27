Rain showers didn’t dampen the spirits of 15 members of the University of Portsmouth Sailing Club on Sunday as they set out for a 22km walk around Portsmouth Island to raise money and awareness for men’s physical and mental health.

‘We’re sailors, we’re used to it,’ said Sophie Edwards, vice president of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club is one of 23 teams at the University taking part in the challenge to move for Movember – a charity raising awareness around men’s health issues, including cancer and suicide – with the collective fundraising total expected to top £7,000.

Members of the University of Portsmouth Sailing Club set off on their sponsored walk around the perimiter of Portsmouth. Picture: Mike Cooter (271122)

A total of 25 members of the sailing club have got involved in the charity drive, covering 1,740km over the month and raising £565, currently coming fourth in the university’s leader board behind cricket.

Sophie said: ‘It’s been really good watching them get involved, I’m really chuffed with the amount of people who’ve joined in, it’s been really fun!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie joined the club last year after being a keen sailor from a young age, and has been cycling to reach her personal goal of 150km.

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of Portsmouth Sailing Club Vice President Sophie Edwards with RAG Secretary Will Rogers, who organised the sponsored walk around Portsmouth in aid of Movember. Picture: Mike Cooter (271122)

She added: ‘We’re smashing our goals, and we’ve still got a few days left! I don’t own a bike, so I thought I’d go to the gym, get a book out and sit on a bike, it’s actually been a lot of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We compete and see who can get the highest, it’s gotten heated! As well as raising as much money as we can as it’s obviously a great cause. A lot of us have come out a lot fitter than we thought we would, considering our sport is sitting down!’

The club have also carried out a group cycle to help them reach their move goal and hope to raise £600 by the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad