Movember movers from University of Portsmouth Sailing Club walk around Portsea island and help raise over £7,000
A 15-STRONG team of sailors have stuck their oar in where men’s health is concerned, with a wet walk around Portsmouth.
Rain showers didn’t dampen the spirits of 15 members of the University of Portsmouth Sailing Club on Sunday as they set out for a 22km walk around Portsmouth Island to raise money and awareness for men’s physical and mental health.
‘We’re sailors, we’re used to it,’ said Sophie Edwards, vice president of the club.
The club is one of 23 teams at the University taking part in the challenge to move for Movember – a charity raising awareness around men’s health issues, including cancer and suicide – with the collective fundraising total expected to top £7,000.
Most Popular
A total of 25 members of the sailing club have got involved in the charity drive, covering 1,740km over the month and raising £565, currently coming fourth in the university’s leader board behind cricket.
Sophie said: ‘It’s been really good watching them get involved, I’m really chuffed with the amount of people who’ve joined in, it’s been really fun!’
Sophie joined the club last year after being a keen sailor from a young age, and has been cycling to reach her personal goal of 150km.
She added: ‘We’re smashing our goals, and we’ve still got a few days left! I don’t own a bike, so I thought I’d go to the gym, get a book out and sit on a bike, it’s actually been a lot of fun.
‘We compete and see who can get the highest, it’s gotten heated! As well as raising as much money as we can as it’s obviously a great cause. A lot of us have come out a lot fitter than we thought we would, considering our sport is sitting down!’
The club have also carried out a group cycle to help them reach their move goal and hope to raise £600 by the end of the month.
Harry Thorpe joined the club this year to ‘make the most’ of being by the sea. He said: ‘My best friend’s dad was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, so that’s been the main motivation to raise as much money as possible. So far I’ve raised £150, I’ve shared it all over my Facebook and Instagram – reposting it everyday and annoying everyone!’