'The best party ever': Autism and ADHD friendly ‘birthday party’ hosted by Gosport charity Marvels & Meltdowns is a roaring success
AN INCLUSIVE Gosport birthday party had children jumping for joy at the weekend.
Marvels and Meltdowns hosted the event at Gosport Leisure Centre for youngsters with autism and ADHD to mark the seventh birthday of Marvel, the Gosport charity’s mascot.
Founder Shandrika Day set up the annual event to give all children the chance to experience a birthday party, one which many with autism and ADHD miss out on.
Shandrika said: ‘We’re giving them the whole birthday package, it’s about inclusion. We’ve doubled in numbers this year, it’s gotten really popular.’
Eighty-five party-goers came on the day, 62 of whom are either in the process of being diagnosed or have a diagnosis of autism or ADHD.
Nikki Martin, manager at Marvels and Meltdowns, added: ‘It’s important we invite the whole family because not all families like these get to experience mainstream activities.’
Trudy and Andy Boakes, who have previously run their own football fundraisers for Marvels and Meltdowns, attended the party with their children, Violet, five, and seven-year-old Dolton who has autism.
Trudy said: ‘They do great things for the kids. It’s very inclusive, Dolton said it was ‘the best party ever.’ Violet gets far more invites because she’s more social, so it’s great that there’s something here for him too.’
DJ Ethan Riggs played tunes at low-level to cater towards those with sensory issues, as well as stalls boasting face painting, freshly popped popcorn and spun candy floss. There was also packed lunches, a blow-up bouncy castle, climbing equipment, and a funky photobooth with an array of hats, glasses, and scarfs for families to play with.
Shandrika is ‘so grateful’ for the support of the Eight Foundation – the charitable arm of Eight Wealth Management which funded the event. Victoria Riggs, manager of the foundation, also came to the party. She said: ‘It’s much busier than last year, it’s great for them, it shows their outreach has really increased. This is what we do, it’s why we go to work.’
After two hours of fun and a lively musical rendition of Happy Birthday, each child was given a party bag, a slice of Marvel’s birthday cake, and a chocolate advent calendar to take home – a donation from the Chocolate Elves, ensuring every child opens a chocolate calendar for Christmas.