Marvels and Meltdowns hosted the event at Gosport Leisure Centre for youngsters with autism and ADHD to mark the seventh birthday of Marvel, the Gosport charity’s mascot.

Founder Shandrika Day set up the annual event to give all children the chance to experience a birthday party, one which many with autism and ADHD miss out on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shandrika said: ‘We’re giving them the whole birthday package, it’s about inclusion. We’ve doubled in numbers this year, it’s gotten really popular.’

The Marvels and Meltdowns 7th Birthday party. Gosport, UK. Pictured is fun from the event. 26th November 2022 Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Eighty-five party-goers came on the day, 62 of whom are either in the process of being diagnosed or have a diagnosis of autism or ADHD.

Nikki Martin, manager at Marvels and Meltdowns, added: ‘It’s important we invite the whole family because not all families like these get to experience mainstream activities.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trudy and Andy Boakes, who have previously run their own football fundraisers for Marvels and Meltdowns, attended the party with their children, Violet, five, and seven-year-old Dolton who has autism.

Trudy said: ‘They do great things for the kids. It’s very inclusive, Dolton said it was ‘the best party ever.’ Violet gets far more invites because she’s more social, so it’s great that there’s something here for him too.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marvels and Meltdowns 7th Birthday party. Gosport, UK. Pictured is fun from the event. 26th November 2022 Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJ Ethan Riggs played tunes at low-level to cater towards those with sensory issues, as well as stalls boasting face painting, freshly popped popcorn and spun candy floss. There was also packed lunches, a blow-up bouncy castle, climbing equipment, and a funky photobooth with an array of hats, glasses, and scarfs for families to play with.

Shandrika is ‘so grateful’ for the support of the Eight Foundation – the charitable arm of Eight Wealth Management which funded the event. Victoria Riggs, manager of the foundation, also came to the party. She said: ‘It’s much busier than last year, it’s great for them, it shows their outreach has really increased. This is what we do, it’s why we go to work.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

After two hours of fun and a lively musical rendition of Happy Birthday, each child was given a party bag, a slice of Marvel’s birthday cake, and a chocolate advent calendar to take home – a donation from the Chocolate Elves, ensuring every child opens a chocolate calendar for Christmas.

The Marvels and Meltdowns 7th Birthday party. Gosport, UK. Pictured is fun from the event. 26th November 2022 Photograph by Sam Stephenson

Advertisement Hide Ad