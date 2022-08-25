Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The praise for the city team came from Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, following a visit to the site by the Labour politician.

Mr Morgan was visiting the facility to greater understand the troubles faced by city families.

Mr Morgan, said: ‘As the cost-of-living crisis continues to go from bad to worse, it’s vital Portsmouth residents get access to the services they need.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan visiting Portsmouth Citizens Advice Centre

‘It’s been really useful seeing the impact first-hand Portsmouth Citizens Advice Centre has locally, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to thank staff personally for the work they do to support our city.’

Mr Morgan spent time with Sandy Bramley, chief executive of the city’s branch, and other staff, as well as seeing four of the ‘vital’ service teams including the money advice team, Hampshire home and well team, front-line triage and generalist team and research and campaigns.

The charity provides support to residents across Portsmouth to get the services they need and how to access them. The centre can help with a range of areas from immigration to health to benefits and housing.

Last month, the centre helped 1,455 people receive an income gain of £120,195 in total and has dealt with over 5,000 issues.