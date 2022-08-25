MP Stephen Morgan spends the afternoon at Portsmouth Citizens Advice Centre amid the cost of living crisis
CITIZEN Advice Centre staff in Portsmouth have been championed by an MP for their work in helping families through the cost of living crisis.
The praise for the city team came from Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, following a visit to the site by the Labour politician.
Mr Morgan was visiting the facility to greater understand the troubles faced by city families.
Mr Morgan, said: ‘As the cost-of-living crisis continues to go from bad to worse, it’s vital Portsmouth residents get access to the services they need.
Most Popular
-
1
Royal Navy: 'Technical' fault delays departure of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales from Portsmouth
-
2
Paulsgrove pupil destined to study at Eton after securing stunning GCSE results
-
3
Fareham school holiday camp at Boundary Oak School forced to temporarily close after Ofsted uncovers 'lack of supervision' on site
-
4
Police searching for Portsmouth girl, 14, who has been missing for over a week
-
5
Range Rover filled with 'large quantity' of Class A drugs seized in Fareham Town Centre
‘It’s been really useful seeing the impact first-hand Portsmouth Citizens Advice Centre has locally, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to thank staff personally for the work they do to support our city.’
Mr Morgan spent time with Sandy Bramley, chief executive of the city’s branch, and other staff, as well as seeing four of the ‘vital’ service teams including the money advice team, Hampshire home and well team, front-line triage and generalist team and research and campaigns.
The charity provides support to residents across Portsmouth to get the services they need and how to access them. The centre can help with a range of areas from immigration to health to benefits and housing.
Last month, the centre helped 1,455 people receive an income gain of £120,195 in total and has dealt with over 5,000 issues.
The MP thanked all of the staff for the invaluable work that they do for the community, as well as witnessing first hand the type of problems that people are facing in the current climate.