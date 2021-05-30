Prime minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds in a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday afternoon.

The marriage took place in a ‘small ceremony’, according to a Downing Street spokesman.

MPs across Portsmouth and Hampshire wished the pair every happiness as they embarked on their life together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this handout image released by 10 Downing Street, Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with his wife Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street following their wedding at Westminster Cathedral, May 29, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Rebecca Fulton / Downing Street via Getty Images.

Penny Mordaunt, the MP for Portsmouth North, said she ‘quite understood’ why the pair chose to hold a ceremony away from the media.

She said: ‘All good wishes to them. Quite understand why they did it as they did. No fuss or media storm. A day for them and theirs.’

Suella Braverman, the MP for Fareham and currently on maternity leave from her role as attorney general, said she was ‘delighted’ for the couple and their baby boy, Wilfred.

She said: ‘On behalf of the people of Fareham, I wish Boris, Carrie and Wilfred a lifetime of happiness together.’

Alan Mak, the MP for Havant, said: ‘Congratulations to Boris and Carrie Johnson on their marriage. They are a great couple who love each other deeply, and I am delighted for them both.’

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, added: ‘They look so happy together. I wish them both every happiness.’

A Downing Street spokesman said that the couple would celebrate again with family and friends next summer, with their honeymoon delayed until then.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron