"Multi-vehicle" crash on M27 leaves lane blocked and long delays

A multi-vehicle crash on the M27 has caused long delays for drivers.

A lane was left blocked following the incident eastbound at junction 5 Eastleigh around midday.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel posted on social media: “Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a multi-vehicle incident, delays building.”

A subsequent post has now said: “Eastbound - All lanes now CLEARED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh after an earlier multi-vehicle incident, delays easing.”