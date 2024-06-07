"Multi-vehicle" crash on M27 leaves lane blocked and long delays
A lane was left blocked following the incident eastbound at junction 5 Eastleigh around midday.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel posted on social media: “Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh due to a multi-vehicle incident, delays building.”
A subsequent post has now said: “Eastbound - All lanes now CLEARED at J5/A335 #Eastleigh after an earlier multi-vehicle incident, delays easing.”
Police attended the incident and have stated the crash involved just a single-vehicle in contrast to the council’s social media post claiming several vehicles were involved. A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:58am today (Friday 7 June) to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 eastbound near junction 5. No injuries have been reported.”
