A hero lollipop lady jumped out in front of a “speeding” car which screeched to a halt after nearly hitting a mum and her two little children in Gosport.

Avery Lane, Gosport | Google

The “lucky to be alive” parent was with her children on the way to school in Avery Lane on Thursday morning when the horror incident happened.

The fuming mum, who was supported by shocked onlookers, has now taken to social media where she let rip at the driver and urged drivers to “pay attention to your surroundings when driving”. The woman, in a strongly worded post directed towards the driver, said: “How you didn’t see the lollipop lady in the middle of the road with her high vis vest and stop sign is beyond me.

“You could have potentially killed my two kids and myself and injured the lollipop lady. I’m lucky to be alive right now and the lollipop lady deserves a medal for jumping in front of the car so it wouldn’t hurt us. It was pure luck (the car did not hit them).

“His brakes must have been good because his car was maybe a millimetre from the pram.”

The mum, who broke down in tears after her ordeal, said she was “so thankful” to the lollipop lady and those who came to help.

The woman’s mum, responding to the post, then added: “Will people please drive more carefully. This happened on the walk to school. We nearly lost two precious grandchildren, their lovely mum and a wonderful lollipop lady this morning.”

Police have been contacted for more information.