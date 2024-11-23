Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A music icon who spearheaded Band Aid’s charity single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ has been inducted into the Guildhall Wall of Fame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midge Ure has been inducted into the Guildhall Wall of Fame | Sarah Standing

Midge Ure brought his ‘Catalogue: The Hits Tour’ to Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday as The Guildhall Trust was delighted to honour the artist who has made an unparalleled contribution to the music industry in a career spanning over five decades.

The musical icon who has profoundly influenced the world of music, achieved success from his beginnings with teen glam rock group, Slik, before briefly joining Thin Lizzy and then The Rich Kids. Midge Ure went on to shape the new romantic and electro-pop era with Ultravox and Visage before enjoying a successful solo career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1984 Midge Ure co-wrote and produced Band Aid’s charity single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas’ which led to Live Aid, the summer 1985 global concert that spoke for a generation. To this day the song is still the second highest selling single in UK chart history. Midge still acts as a trustee for the charity and also serves as an ambassador for Save the Children.

A recipient of prestigious Ivor Novello, Grammy and BASCAP awards, plus a flotilla of gold and platinum records, Midge Ure has a passion for live performance and his music has left an indelible mark on generations.

Having visited Portsmouth Guildhall on a number of occasions with Ultravox, in his solo career and with Spike Edney’s SAS Band, The Guildhall Trust was delighted to honour such a remarkable contribution to music on the Wall of Fame where Midge Ure now sits in the company of Roger Daltrey, The Osmonds, 10cc’s Graham Gouldman, Genesis’ Steve Hackett, Mark King of Level 42, Foreigners’ Mick Jones and many more.

CEO of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays said: “Midge Ure is one of the most distinguished artists we’ve had. For many of us who grew up in the early 1980s his voice and songs such as ‘Vienna’ were part of the rich tapestry of popular music culture of the time. We’re delighted to honour Midge, to recognise his continued contribution to live music, and his excellent achievements over so many years”.

Established in 2014 with Express FM’s Soft Rock Show, the Wall of Fame is available to view at all Portsmouth Guildhall concerts and events.