My favourite beaches in Portsmouth - 6 of the best seaside places to visit in Hampshire including Southsea and Hot Walls

With summer not too far around the corner, I’ve decided to make a list of my favourite beaches in the Portsmouth area.
From classic seaside spots to more quirky additions, here are 6 beaches in the Portsmouth area which I absolutely love.

1. Southsea Beach

It's a classic, and perhaps Portsmouth's defining beach, but nothing spells summer in the city for me like relaxing and enjoying the sunshine on Southsea Beach. You can also enjoy food, fishing and arcade fun on South Parade Pier. Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Hayling Island Beach

Hayling Island beach is made up of eight kilometres of pebbles from the Inn on the Beach to the Hayling Island funfair. There are plenty of amusement arcades and fairground facilities and the area is popular for fishing, sailing, swimming and windsurfing. I love this beach because it offers a lovely afternoon walk almost one entire side of the island. Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Hill Head beach

Located south of Stubbington, this shingle beach offers incredible views of the Solent including of the Isle of Wight. It offers a lovely destination to cycle to from Gosport.Pic: by Alison Treacher Photo: -

4. Stokes Bay

Stokes Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in the Portsmouth area, near the scenic village of Alverstoke and offering some incredible views.Pic Alison Charlton Photo: Alison Charlton

