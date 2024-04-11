From beautiful gardens a stone’s throw from the Southsea seafront to an open-air swimming pool which was named one of the UK’s best ‘hidden’ outdoor swimming experiences, here are 11 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area.
2. Foxes Forest, Portsmouth
Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
3. Langstone - The People's Memorial
This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline. Photo: Kevin Fryer
4. Southsea Rose Garden
The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. Photo: -
