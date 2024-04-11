Portsmouth hidden gems: 11 amazing places to visit for family days out in Hampshire including Petersfield Open-Air Pool

There are many fantastic tourist attractions in the Portsmouth area – here are some which we think deserve more of a spotlight.
Published 11th Apr 2024

From beautiful gardens a stone’s throw from the Southsea seafront to an open-air swimming pool which was named one of the UK’s best ‘hidden’ outdoor swimming experiences, here are 11 hidden gems in the Portsmouth area.

Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Foxes Forest, Portsmouth

Foxes Forest, Portsmouth, offers up a picturesque walking area which is a popular choice amongst many throughout the year. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline.

3. Langstone - The People's Memorial

This war memorial at Langstone Harbour - near Eastern Road - is a popualr spot for quiet reflection and makes a great destination for a walk along the shoreline. Photo: Kevin Fryer

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire.

4. Southsea Rose Garden

The rose garden at the former site of Lumps Fort in Southsea is a beautiful place to relax and, in full bloom, has many varieties of roses to admire. Photo: -

