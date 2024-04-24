My first year in Portsmouth - 13 things I learned about the UK's Island city when I moved to Hampshire

Having grown up in rural Devon and Cornwall, moving to Portsmouth for the first time was an exciting change of pace – these were my first impressions of life on Portsea Island.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Apr 2024, 17:47 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 17:55 BST

While it has much in common with Plymouth – the nearest city to me during my childhood on Dartmoor – such as its prominent connection to the Royal Navy, there is nowhere else quite like Portsmouth. I moved to the Uk’s Island City from Manchester nearly a year and a half ago when I started working at The News. From learning the local lingo to finding out some surprising and sometimes, frankly, bizarre facts about its history, there was plenty of novelty for me to enjoy when I moved here – having only had one brief visit to the city before making it my home.

Here are 13 things I discovered during my first year as a resident of Portsmouth, Hampshire.

Pictured is the Spinnaker Tower within Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

1. 13 things I learned about Portsmouth

South Parade Pier in Southsea appeared in an episode of Mr. Bean entitled Mind the Baby, Mr. Bean, in which Rowan Atkinson's iconic character accidentally takes a baby in its pram when it becomes hooked onto the back of his car. Another story, Mr. Bean in Room 426, sees the titular Bean visit the Queens Hotel in Southsea. I had seen both episodes before but was surprised to find out that they were filmed in Portsmouth.Picture: Trev Harman

2. Keep and eye on your baby when Mr Bean is in town

King Henry VIII, I am told, is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink into the Solent from Southsea Castle in 1545, centuries before it was famously raised in the 1980s.The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. You can find out more here: maryrose.org/events/2024/04/02/family-events/easter-activities-captain-vlad-and-the-mary-rose/.

3. It's home to Henry VIII's warship

The Ocean at the End Lane at the western end of Canoe Lake in Southsea is named after the book of the same name. Beloved fantasy and comic book author Neil Gaiman - the mind behind American Gods and Sandman - grew up in Purbrook and Southsea in the 1960s and was actually born in Portchester.

4. Neil Gaiman named a street

