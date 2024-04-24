While it has much in common with Plymouth – the nearest city to me during my childhood on Dartmoor – such as its prominent connection to the Royal Navy, there is nowhere else quite like Portsmouth. I moved to the Uk’s Island City from Manchester nearly a year and a half ago when I started working at The News. From learning the local lingo to finding out some surprising and sometimes, frankly, bizarre facts about its history, there was plenty of novelty for me to enjoy when I moved here – having only had one brief visit to the city before making it my home.
Here are 13 things I discovered during my first year as a resident of Portsmouth, Hampshire.
Pictured is the Spinnaker Tower within Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Keep and eye on your baby when Mr Bean is in town
South Parade Pier in Southsea appeared in an episode of Mr. Bean entitled Mind the Baby, Mr. Bean, in which Rowan Atkinson's iconic character accidentally takes a baby in its pram when it becomes hooked onto the back of his car. Another story, Mr. Bean in Room 426, sees the titular Bean visit the Queens Hotel in Southsea. I had seen both episodes before but was surprised to find out that they were filmed in Portsmouth.Picture: Trev Harman Photo: -
3. It's home to Henry VIII's warship
King Henry VIII, I am told, is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink into the Solent from Southsea Castle in 1545, centuries before it was famously raised in the 1980s.The Mary Rose Museum, in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, offers a fascinating glimpse into Tudor history with thousands flocking to see it every year. You can find out more here: maryrose.org/events/2024/04/02/family-events/easter-activities-captain-vlad-and-the-mary-rose/. Photo: s
4. Neil Gaiman named a street
The Ocean at the End Lane at the western end of Canoe Lake in Southsea is named after the book of the same name. Beloved fantasy and comic book author Neil Gaiman - the mind behind American Gods and Sandman - grew up in Purbrook and Southsea in the 1960s and was actually born in Portchester. Photo: Malcolm Wells
