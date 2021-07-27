The surprising sight of the vessel stranded on the beach close to South Parade Pier raised eyebrows from locals.

It is not clear if the white yacht, named Third Wave London, was washed up in the thundery weather from overnight or has been dumped.

Boat washed up on the beach after the storm resting by South Parade Pier at Southsea. Sent in by Mickie Bailey

No one was thought to be on board but a bike and clothes were spotted to add to the intrigue.

The boat did not appear to be damaged.

Southsea resident Mickie Bailey was among the first to discover the boat at around 7am this morning.

She said: ‘People who were walking by the boat were taking pictures. One man was shouting if anyone was inside. I don’t think anyone was, I hope not.

‘There was a bike and clothes on there.

‘There was a big storm last night so I’m guessing that brought it in last night and it then got left there when the tide went out. There was an anchor under the boat.’

Police said they were not aware of any incident.

The Queen’s Harbour Master has been contacted after suggestions the incident was reported to them.

