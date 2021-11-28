Mystery surrounds loud bangs heard late at night in Fareham
Mystery surrounds loud bangs heard across Fareham last night – with some residents woken up and others reporting that car alarms were set off.
There were two at 11pm and several just after that – some people heard four or five and others reported hearing up to seven.
They were heard across Fareham, in the Highlands area, in Uplands, in Gudge Heath Lane, near Fort Fareham, in Stubbington and as far south as Bridgemary,
One explanation was work on the railway, but National Rail has said that although a programme of work will start on a stretch of track in Fareham from tomorrow, the first few days are just setting up the site and the work itself will start on December 4.
A police spokesman said: ‘Someone did report this to police late last night at around 11pm, however no criminal offences have been identified or reported to police in connection with this.’