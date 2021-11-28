Coastguard called out to rescue car from Langstone Harbour
Portsmouth and Hayling coastguard teams had a late-night call to rescue a car from Langstone Harbour.
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 10:44 am
They were paged to say that a car was in the water at Broadmarsh Slipway, which is at the north end of the harbour, off Harts Farm Way in Havant.
Police were also called out, said the coastguard. It happened at 1am on Saturday.
After checking there was nobody in the car, coastguard officers waded out and fixed two lines to it to make sure it didn’t float off into the harbour when the tide came in.
The coastguard then remained stayed while the car was recovered.