Mystery surrounds markings that have appeared in Milton Park
Kevin Fryer, a drone hobbyist, took to the skies after a number of people requested footage of Milton Park – but when he got the pictures, he noticed that an area of the park has some strange markings across it.
After posting the images to the Keep Milton Green Facebook group, speculation began about what the markings could be.
A number of members are convinced that it is what would have been a building on farmland.
Milton resident Kimberly Barrett, who is also the cabinet member for climate change and greening the city on Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘From what we gather it is the old building that used to be here from when Mr Goldsmith was alive so we think it is one of the farm buildings.’
Today's Milton Park is on land that was once known as Purnell Farm, which was owned by the Goldsmith family and later became part of the Milton Farm Estate in 1808. It is speculated that the markings that appear during warm weather could be the remnants of the foundations of what was a building part of the farmland owned by the Goldsmiths.
The family renamed the farm Middle Farm and when James Goldsmith died in 1911, the estate was split up. In 1912 the Corporation of Portsmouth bought the land and reopened the site as Milton Park in 1923.