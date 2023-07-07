News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Mystery surrounds markings that have appeared in Milton Park

Unusual markings have appeared in Milton Park following the warm weather – and it is speculated that it is where a building once stood.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST

Kevin Fryer, a drone hobbyist, took to the skies after a number of people requested footage of Milton Park – but when he got the pictures, he noticed that an area of the park has some strange markings across it.

After posting the images to the Keep Milton Green Facebook group, speculation began about what the markings could be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of members are convinced that it is what would have been a building on farmland.

Mystery markings have made an appearance on Milton Green and speculation is that it is the markings of where an old building used to be. Photo: Kevin FryerMystery markings have made an appearance on Milton Green and speculation is that it is the markings of where an old building used to be. Photo: Kevin Fryer
Mystery markings have made an appearance on Milton Green and speculation is that it is the markings of where an old building used to be. Photo: Kevin Fryer
Most Popular

Milton resident Kimberly Barrett, who is also the cabinet member for climate change and greening the city on Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘From what we gather it is the old building that used to be here from when Mr Goldsmith was alive so we think it is one of the farm buildings.’

SEE ALSO: 21 historic images capturing Milton through the years

Today's Milton Park is on land that was once known as Purnell Farm, which was owned by the Goldsmith family and later became part of the Milton Farm Estate in 1808. It is speculated that the markings that appear during warm weather could be the remnants of the foundations of what was a building part of the farmland owned by the Goldsmiths.

The family renamed the farm Middle Farm and when James Goldsmith died in 1911, the estate was split up. In 1912 the Corporation of Portsmouth bought the land and reopened the site as Milton Park in 1923.

Related topics:Portsmouth City CouncilFacebook