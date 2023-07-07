After posting the images to the Keep Milton Green Facebook group, speculation began about what the markings could be.

A number of members are convinced that it is what would have been a building on farmland.

Mystery markings have made an appearance on Milton Green and speculation is that it is the markings of where an old building used to be. Photo: Kevin Fryer

Milton resident Kimberly Barrett, who is also the cabinet member for climate change and greening the city on Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘From what we gather it is the old building that used to be here from when Mr Goldsmith was alive so we think it is one of the farm buildings.’

