Mystery surrounds Portsmouth woman facing fine after CCTV catches her dumping dog poo

Investigators at Portsmouth City Council are keen to identify the woman who has struck over ‘months and weeks’ in Westfield Road, Eastney.

Footage recorded on a Ring Doorbell and dash cam show her walking a Shih Tzu, looking around, and then dropping the bag partly under a campervan.

The latest incident was captured by ex-Army test engineer Paul Cattermer, who owns the camper, on Sunday at around 7.10am.

CCTV footage shows a woman dumping a bag of dog poo in Westfield Road, Eastney in Portsmouth, on July 25 at around 7.10am. Portsmouth City Council said it could issue her with a £75 fixed penalty notice if she can be identified. The News has pixelated her face but she could still be identified. Picture: Paul Cattermer

Paul, 48, said the incidents feel like a ‘personal attack’ as the bags are always left near his vehicle.

He said: ‘It was the council that suggested there’s not a great deal you can do unless you catch her red handed, and so I did.

‘It’s really frustrating, dog excrement being dumped, and the day it really annoyed me – it was not less than two metres away from my bin out in the street waiting to be emptied.’

His neighbours’ bins were out as well and she ‘walked down and ignored them,’ he said.

Paul said he initially just ‘cussed people’ under his breath and didn’t think much of it the first couple of times.

But he soon grew determined to find out who it was after the ‘months and weeks’ went on.

Paul posted on Facebook in the hope she would see his post and be deterred.

‘When you see who it is, their age, how they dress. To me she looks extremely well dressed,’ he said.

‘It’s the kind of person you would never, ever suspect right down to being female, an older lady. It’s more shocking than anything else.’

He added: ‘The fact she’s gone through the effort of picking it up and placing it in the bag, that’s utterly weird.’

Environmental enforcement officers from the council are now carrying out targeted patrols.

Dog owner Paul, who said he clears up after his six-year-old Pug named Spud, added: ‘I don’t think she knows who I am or it’s aimed at me, if anything she hates the campervan.’

If the woman is identified she faces being slapped with a fixed penalty notice, a council spokeswoman said.

She added: ‘The video has been passed to the Environmental Enforcement team to investigate and some targeted patrols have been arranged.

‘If the team is able to identify the perpetrator, they will then be issued a fixed penalty notice from £75.

‘People can report issues using the My Portsmouth app or by calling the City Helpdesk (023) 9283 4092.’

