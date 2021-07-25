Portsmouth police arrest man over theft from North End Tesco Express that led to foot chase

A man has been arrested after a theft from a Tesco store in North End – leading to a foot-chase down a nearby road.

Police received a report of theft from the Tesco Express in London Road at 12.30pm, leading to a man being pursued by officers on foot. He got into a vehicle and tried to drive away – but he was detained.

A police van, a police car, and an ambulance were seen in Ophir Road, next to the supermarket.

Police were called to a report of a theft from the Tesco Express store in London Road.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 33-year-old man from New Milton has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop, common assault, dangerous driving, drug-driving, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class A drug.’

The man is in custody.

