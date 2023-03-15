NASA: Asteroid the size of 69 alligators went past Earth yesterday according to NASA's asteroid tracker
An asteroid the size of 69 American alligators went past the Earth yesterday – according to NASA's asteroid tracker.
On Tuesday, March 14, an asteroid passed the Earth and according to NASA’s asteroid tracker it was approximately 0.05 astronomical units away from Earth.
This means that in miles, it was roughly 4647790 miles away from the Earth, however if it had hit the planet, it would have the potential to destroy a continent and kill a lot of people.
The size of the asteroid is thought to be 69 American alligators long from snout to tail, which translates to an approximate size of 189.9m in diametre, and it will take 3.3 years to complete one solar orbit.
NASA has also recently been successful with their first mission to intentionally move a celestial object and their collision with Dimorphos changed the asteroid’s orbit around another asteroid, Didymos.
NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test was the first instance of Earth having the ability portect itself from asteroid collisions.