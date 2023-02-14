Watch the moment an asteroid enters Earth's atmosphere as drone footage captured from Portsmouth

In the early hours of Monday, a small asteroid resembling a ‘shooting star’ designated Sar2667, was spotted careering across the night sky. The European Space Agency tweeted that the object had been detected and was expected to safely enter Earth’s atmosphere over northern France.

Muhammad Uzzal captured the moment on his drone, showing the asteroid hurtling down off Portsmouth’s coastline.

The asteroid over Portsmouth. Picture: Muhammad Uzzal/@sandandstones.pho

With South Parade Pier in the foreground, the asteroid can be seen soaring through the sky, with the night-time horizon casting a burning ember glow over the city. It is just the seventh time an asteroid impact has ever been predicted before it happens.

Another person who captured the asteroid on camera was Kade Flowers, from Brighton.

