National Lottery Heritage fund grants £125,000 to transform the museum of The Spring Arts Centre in Havant
THE Spring Arts Centre in Havant has received £125,906 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund which will go towards transforming the centre’s museum.
It will be used in the next phase of their ‘Museum Reimagination Programme’ which focuses on consultation and the creation of a development plan.
From 2023-26 The Spring will ‘reimagine’ the museum side of the centre to better tell local stories and to engage creatively with the community.
They have ambitious plans to improve accessibility, how they interpret their collection, and developing a ‘living collection’ – something that grows with the community and reflects its stories.
Supported through The Heritage Fund, this project will enable the community of Havant to help shape those plans through consultation, local oral history activities, and a Heritage Festival on Saturday, February 25 next year.
Working with heritage consultants Tricolor, The Spring will establish how the museum can be developed to ensure it is more engaging and relevant to its community and visitors. The resulting development plan aims to see The Spring become a beacon of best practise for the integration of arts and heritage.
Paul Jessop, chairman of the trustees, said: ‘We are thrilled to have received this support, thanks to National Lottery players, and are confident the project will result in a museum fit for the 21st century.’
To find out more about this project and get involved sign up to their mailing list by contacting [email protected].
Since The National Lottery began in 1994, National Lottery players have raised more than £43bn for projects and more than 635,000 grants have been awarded across the UK.