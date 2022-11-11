Care home residents at Hamble Heights have enjoyed a visit from army recruits for Remembrance Day
CARE home residents enjoyed a special visit from army recruits ahead of Remembrance Day.
Residents at Hamble Heights in Park Gate welcomed 20 army training recruits from Fox Platoon Winchester to their home to enlighten them about their memories of serving in the military, the changes over the years including the uniforms and the training.
The recruits also took the time to play games with the residents including darts, dominoes, and Connect Four. The visit was organised in aid of marking Remembrance Day and the recruits were thanked by Vanessa Duggan, the care home’s wellbeing manager who organised the activity, who gave them a box of cupcakes with poppies on.
The residents enjoyed their day and their visit from the recruits who worked their way around each person to have discussions about their youth and what the army recruits goals for the future are.
Most Popular
The recruits turned up to the care home in their uniforms and they all wore poppies to mark remembrance day.
Vanessa said: ‘Many of our residents have wartime memories and so it was special for them to share those experiences with the army training recruits, who were keen to learn more. It was a lovely moment to see the residents engaging with the army recruits and sharing a laugh and a joke over a game of dominoes. Our residents are always pleased to meet different members of the community, especially if it reminds them of years gone by.’
SEE ALSO: Remembrance Sunday in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant 2022: What is happening, where, when and which roads are closed?
The visit is just one of the things that the home has organised for their residents and they will also have the chance to do poppy art and attend an in-house church service at Hamble Heights.
Encore Care also runs homes including Great Oaks in Bournemouth, Oakdale in Poole, and Fairmile Grange in Christchurch and the Encore team provides care for residential, nursing, dementia and Alzheimer’s, palliative, and respite residents.
The team also organise fun activities to support each resident’s physical, emotional, and holistic well-being.
Remembrance Day is Friday, November 11 and there are a number of events that are taking place across Hampshire on Remembrance Sunday, including parades in most town centres.