The recruits also took the time to play games with the residents including darts, dominoes, and Connect Four. The visit was organised in aid of marking Remembrance Day and the recruits were thanked by Vanessa Duggan, the care home’s wellbeing manager who organised the activity, who gave them a box of cupcakes with poppies on.

The residents enjoyed their day and their visit from the recruits who worked their way around each person to have discussions about their youth and what the army recruits goals for the future are.

20 soldiers from Fox Platoon at Army Training Regiment Winchester came in to visit the residents of Encore's Hamble Heights Care Home and chat to them ahead of Remembrance Day:Care home residents at Hamble Heights welcomed army recruits

Vanessa said: ‘Many of our residents have wartime memories and so it was special for them to share those experiences with the army training recruits, who were keen to learn more. It was a lovely moment to see the residents engaging with the army recruits and sharing a laugh and a joke over a game of dominoes. Our residents are always pleased to meet different members of the community, especially if it reminds them of years gone by.’

The visit is just one of the things that the home has organised for their residents and they will also have the chance to do poppy art and attend an in-house church service at Hamble Heights.

The team also organise fun activities to support each resident’s physical, emotional, and holistic well-being.