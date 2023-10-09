Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Writers from across the city gathered at the Emporium Bar in Elm Grove, Southsea, to share stories about the theme of refuge. Self-written poetry, or work shared on behalf of others, was shared to an audience last Thursday (October 5).

The event was organised by a new group, the Pompey Poets, and the first of its kind to celebrate National Poetry Day. Cecily Holland, of Southsea, leads the group having written poetry since she was a child, although in “secret” to avoid ridicule.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cecily Holland, of Southsea, performing with The Pompey Poets at Emporium Bar on Thursday (October 5). Picture: Lucy Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The writer and performance poet told The News: “The [poems] seem to come to me. I’ll get really mad, jump up and write a poem, or, sometimes, a poem will be brewing for days and days.

“Language is power. There’s no rules with poetry. It’s entirely yours. I’d like to change the face of poetry. It needs to be more for the people.”

The 68-year-olds poems vary in theme but are often centred around topics such as mental health, climate change, and satirical topics. She has previously spoken out about homophobia, sexism and Multiple Sclerosis as part of her book All Who Sail In Us.

SEE ALSO: Service of remembrance for sunken Royal Navy ship held at HMS Excellent

The Pompey Poets performing at Emporium Bar in Southsea on Thursday, October 5. Picture: Lucy Hunt.

Ms Holland has been performing publicly for roughly 15 years, and hopes to visit schools and residential homes to share the magic of poetry with young people and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She hopes newfound Pompey Poets will grow and inspire others by sharing the power of spoken word. “Poetry has never been as important in its entire history as today. It is the juice of words.”