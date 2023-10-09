National Poetry Day: New group The Pompey Poets take centre stage at open mic event to share creative passion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Writers from across the city gathered at the Emporium Bar in Elm Grove, Southsea, to share stories about the theme of refuge. Self-written poetry, or work shared on behalf of others, was shared to an audience last Thursday (October 5).
The event was organised by a new group, the Pompey Poets, and the first of its kind to celebrate National Poetry Day. Cecily Holland, of Southsea, leads the group having written poetry since she was a child, although in “secret” to avoid ridicule.
The writer and performance poet told The News: “The [poems] seem to come to me. I’ll get really mad, jump up and write a poem, or, sometimes, a poem will be brewing for days and days.
“Language is power. There’s no rules with poetry. It’s entirely yours. I’d like to change the face of poetry. It needs to be more for the people.”
The 68-year-olds poems vary in theme but are often centred around topics such as mental health, climate change, and satirical topics. She has previously spoken out about homophobia, sexism and Multiple Sclerosis as part of her book All Who Sail In Us.
Ms Holland has been performing publicly for roughly 15 years, and hopes to visit schools and residential homes to share the magic of poetry with young people and others.
She hopes newfound Pompey Poets will grow and inspire others by sharing the power of spoken word. “Poetry has never been as important in its entire history as today. It is the juice of words.”