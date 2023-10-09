News you can trust since 1877
National Poetry Day: New group The Pompey Poets take centre stage at open mic event to share creative passion

Charismatic poets took centre stage at an open mic night event to celebrate National Poetry Day.
By Lucy Hunt
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
Writers from across the city gathered at the Emporium Bar in Elm Grove, Southsea, to share stories about the theme of refuge. Self-written poetry, or work shared on behalf of others, was shared to an audience last Thursday (October 5).

The event was organised by a new group, the Pompey Poets, and the first of its kind to celebrate National Poetry Day. Cecily Holland, of Southsea, leads the group having written poetry since she was a child, although in “secret” to avoid ridicule.

Cecily Holland, of Southsea, performing with The Pompey Poets at Emporium Bar on Thursday (October 5). Picture: Lucy Hunt.
Cecily Holland, of Southsea, performing with The Pompey Poets at Emporium Bar on Thursday (October 5). Picture: Lucy Hunt.
The writer and performance poet told The News: “The [poems] seem to come to me. I’ll get really mad, jump up and write a poem, or, sometimes, a poem will be brewing for days and days.

“Language is power. There’s no rules with poetry. It’s entirely yours. I’d like to change the face of poetry. It needs to be more for the people.”

The 68-year-olds poems vary in theme but are often centred around topics such as mental health, climate change, and satirical topics. She has previously spoken out about homophobia, sexism and Multiple Sclerosis as part of her book All Who Sail In Us.

The Pompey Poets performing at Emporium Bar in Southsea on Thursday, October 5. Picture: Lucy Hunt.
The Pompey Poets performing at Emporium Bar in Southsea on Thursday, October 5. Picture: Lucy Hunt.

Ms Holland has been performing publicly for roughly 15 years, and hopes to visit schools and residential homes to share the magic of poetry with young people and others.

She hopes newfound Pompey Poets will grow and inspire others by sharing the power of spoken word. “Poetry has never been as important in its entire history as today. It is the juice of words.”

The Pompey Poets is open to all and the group meets at The Emporium Bar on the first Thursday of every month.

