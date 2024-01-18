Watch: Surprise send-off for popular Portsmouth Nationwide worker who retires after 38 years
A surprise send-off was thrown for a popular long-standing bank worker who has called time after 38 years serving people in Cosham.
Kim Singleton started working as a customer advisor for Nationwide when she was aged just 21. Now after nearly four decades the 59-year-old has decided to step down from her public-facing role.
During her incredible stint, Kim has seen people in the bank as children who are now grandparents. At a surprise party thrown on her final day on Friday last week, staff and customers turned up to say goodbye - leaving Kim emotional.
She said: “I’ve worked for Nationwide for the last 38 years after starting when I was aged 21 and have just always worked in this branch. I’ve had a lovely time here and always worked with lovely people and that’s what’s kept me here, along with the lovely customers.
“I’ve got to know people well over the years. It’s been a long and happy time here. I’ve seen lots of changes, people have come and gone. The branch has been refurbished a few times and merged with other organisations in my time. The biggest thing for me has been the people at work who have been friends with it like a family here, which has been really nice.”
Speaking of how she felt about her last day, Kim said: “I was emotional. It was strange driving in thinking this will be the last time I’ll be doing this route for work. I’ve been overwhelmed by gifts and the nice words I’ve had from my colleagues and customers. It was an amazing day and I feel really blessed and appreciated, which has been nice.”
Kim’s husband Guy said: “It’s a bit special that she has stuck at the same job for so long. Kim has been well respected which is nice. She has enjoyed her time at the bank and seen people go from children to parents and even grandparents.”