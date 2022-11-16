The statue of the Native American tribesman outside Head Case Curios in Albert Road.

The American aircraft carrier, which can house a crew of more than 2,500, arrived in the city on Monday and is expected to stay until the end of the week.

Now independent businesses down Albert Road are reporting a flurry of trade from the visiting sailors – with one shop reviving an old tradition to entice sailors inside.

Tony Duke, owner of Head Case Curios, bought two statues of Native American tribesmen several weeks ago – and has now placed one outside the cigar-selling store to recreate the tradition of Native American statues being used to signal tobacco stores.

Tony said the store has sold more than 40 luxury cigars, bringing weekend level of trades to the usually quiet midday routine.

The businessman, who has run the shop for more than five years, said: ‘We had sailors recognise what the statue meant right away. We have had two cracking days. And not just cigars – it was random items, it was antique items linked to Portsmouth.

Tony’s partner Zoe added: ‘We put it out the day the ship was here and within an hour two people from the ship came in.’

The sailors’ shopping spree brings much needed trade to the high street, which was hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with gift shop Zensation closing at the end of the first lockdown after 20 years of business.

Tony said: ‘After Covid-19, we saw a massive decline.

‘But this week, everyone has been getting a bit of the action. This is the biggest boost the street has had for a while.’

But more needs to be done to capitalise on the council’s plan to turn the port into a cruise ship hub, according to Tony, who said business owners were yet to set a boost from visiting tourists.

He said: ‘It needs a lot more nurturing. We need to entice them to hang around it the city – otherwise we end up like a departure lounge.’

