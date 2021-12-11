Yorkshire Terrier Murphy went missing on Friday October 22 from his Paulsgrove home after running out the house when someone knocked on the front door.

As reported, the six-year-old pooch was seen later in Paulsgrove when he was ‘chased away by kids’ before he was then seen in Portchester four days later.

Murphy a missing dog from Paulsgrove that was chased to Portchester.

His owner Charlotte Richards, 42, has launched an appeal on social media to find him with over 150,000 people being reached so far.

But despite sightings, Murphy still remains at large - with Charlotte insisting that people call her with information rather than approach him.

She said: ‘It’s been over seven weeks now and still we have no good news. We did receive sightings but unfortunately the public are trying to catch him which is just scaring him and may have pushed him out of the area.

‘There have been no new sightings for four weeks now. We have been out night and day since he went missing to urgently find him in time for Christmas.

‘We're saying to people do not approach, chase or try to catch him. Please contact us with any sighting or information however small it may be.

‘Or if you may have found him and taken him in please hand him into the local dog kennels.’

She added: ‘We have had some amazing support from businesses helping us print over 1,200 posters and flyers. A big shout out to Bishops printers and Stanbury Chameleon.

‘I know he is out there.’

Charlotte drafted in the Lost Dog Recovery UK South Team who she says have been ‘amazing’ by offering support and advice.

Describing how Murphy escaped, Charlotte previously said: ‘My mum-in-law was dog sitting when someone knocked on the front door when he ran out the door and escaped.’

Anyone with information text or call 07515 747814 / 07902 401794 or go to Facebook @Murphyismissing-PortchesterPO6

