University of Portsmouth graduate and social media influencer who was hit by car scoops national awards for inspirational work

University of Portsmouth graduate and social media influencer Vanessa Ruck, 35, won Best Social Media Channel for her YouTube video The Girl on a Bike and Most Inspirational Rider at the Motorbike TV Peoples’ award.

Vanessa took the title against social media giants such as travel blogger Itchy Boots.

The business graduate was hit by a car while cycling in 2014 - turning her world upside down and resulting in seven surgeries and a roller-coaster of mental and physical recovery.

The Girl on a Bike - Vanessa Ruck. Pic supplied

Through her recovery she discovered motorcycles, becoming known as ‘The Girl On A Bike’.

Speaking of her awards, She said: ‘Motorcycles, something I started post-accident, have become my love and passion. If you’d asked me seven years ago whether I would be racing off-road motorcycles and delivering motivational speaking, I’d have probably choked on my drink. But life takes us on some amazing journeys.

‘People can relate to my story because everyone goes through bad times. We all have battles, some less visible than others but with a positive outlook, determination and a smile these battles can be a little easier. Hopefully I am inspiring others to show that if I can bounce back and keep going after seven surgeries, others can get through their hard times.’

Given the Motorcycle TV peoples awards got a record 100,000 votes, Vanessa is an inspiration to women and men alike. ‘I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I still can, and I hope that continues to encourage others to get up and grab life by the horns. We only have one life so let’s make the most of it, turn adversity into an opportunity to grow and make the most if it,’ she said.

Vanessa spends her time talking about her life, largely surrounding motorcycles, and does charity work delivering free workshops to youngsters.

Vanessa studied international business studies in 2005, graduating in 2009. After a 10-year marketing career she transferred her experiences to build her own online brand as ‘The Girl On A Bike.’

For more information and to see the videos go to www.thegirlonabike.com

