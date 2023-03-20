Canon Kathryn Percival, who is currently canon chancellor and vice dean of Portsmouth Cathedral, will become part of the bishop’s senior staff team, serving and enabling the ministry of parishes in the Bishop’s Waltham, Gosport, Fareham and Petersfield deaneries.

She will work alongside the bishop, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, and the two other archdeacons in the diocese – the Ven Jenny Rowley as Archdeacon of Portsdown, who supports parishes in Portsmouth and Havant, and the Ven Steve Daughtery as archdeacon of the Isle of Wight.

Kathryn originally trained to be a barrister and worked in civil litigation, putting her career on hold to have children and volunteering in various roles in Southwark Diocese.

The Bishop of Portsmouth has appointed canon Kathryn Percival to be the new archdeacon of the Meon

She trained at Ripon College Cuddesdon near Oxford, was ordained in 2010 and ministered in suburban London, and then in East Surrey before coming to Portsmouth Cathedral in 2019. As canon chancellor, her role has involved liaising with community, civic and interfaith colleagues, and overseeing education, visual art, the work of volunteers, and safeguarding, as well as launching a café-style morning service, #PompeySundays.

She said: ‘I think the Archdeacon’s role is actually to take some of the strain away from parishes, and allow them to experience the joy of doing what they are good at. It’s about coming alongside them, praying with them, encouraging them, and helping to enable them to realise their visions for the present and future.

‘The demography, churchmanship and geography of the archdeaconry is very diverse, from rural Hampshire villages, to the tightly-knit urban households in Gosport, to the suburban areas between Fareham and Southampton.

She added: ‘I hope my legal background will also help, as we focus on to enabling our structures to support our mission.’