The team from SERV Wessex - a registered charity that delivers blood products, urgent samples and medication across Hampshire, South Wiltshire and Dorset - has also been given a new BMW motorcycle by a donor in support of their work for patients and hospitals.

On Boxing Day, the blood runners responded to eight calls from QA, Salisbury, Basingstoke, and Chandlers Ford hospitals, carrying six samples, five boxes of platelets, and eight boxes of blood.

Chair Robert Smith on the bike. Next to him is Steve Luckett (Dave Luckett's son), Dave Luckett, and Tim Bennett, trustee and treasurer.

Throughout 2021, more than 4,000 separate items were carried by the blood runners, and more than 185,000 miles were covered as they supported hospitals and patients.

The service is delivered free for the NHS hospitals, and the charity is staffed entirely by more than 120 volunteers.

Last year, David Luckett MBE - former chairman of the Luckett’s Travel Group in Fareham - donated a new BMW motorcycle to the blood runners.

While the bike has been in service for a few months, the official handover has only just happened due to restrictions.

David said: ‘I have always been a supporter of local charities in both my professional and personal life.

‘My son Steve has been a volunteer biker for SERV Wessex for the past four years, so this seemed like a perfect opportunity to show my support for the service that SERV Wessex provides and donate this new motorcycle.’

Some blood runners use the charity’s vehicles, but 70 per cent of volunteers use their own vehicles to respond to calls from hospitals.

Tim Bennett, SERV Wessex trustee, said: ‘David’s generous donation has enabled us to update our bike fleet for which we are very grateful.

‘Completing over 3,000 requests in a year shows that we are truly recognised by all our NHS hospitals as a reliable, professional organisation that can deliver anything at any time.’

The blood runners were presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in June in recognition for their hard work and dedication.

To find out more, or to become a sponsor, visit servwessex.org.uk.

