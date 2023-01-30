New discharge scheme Driving Miss Daisy helps QA free up beds and patients get settled

Patients who are ready to leave Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, but need extra support when they get home, can now use Driving Miss Daisy, a personalised service funded by Portsmouth Hospitals University (PHU) NHS Trust.

On-call drivers from the scheme pick up patients as soon as they’re discharged, taking them home via an adapted vehicle for wheelchairs and settles them at home, ensuring they have supplies such as hot drinks, food, medications and specialist equipment.

92-year-old Alicia was admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital on Boxing Day after suffering from flu, and was discharged home two weeks later using the Driving Miss Daisy scheme.

Driving Miss Daisy, a scheme helping people get settled at home, is proving popular with patients ready to be discharged from QA.

Alicia, from Stubbington, said: ‘My husband is at home but is deaf and unable to pick me up. This service helps me to not only get home but get me settled such as making me a hot drink and sorting out any food or medications. The people are lovely.’

The scheme is part of a number of initiatives run by the Trust to help free up beds.

Cathy Lake, deputy divisional nurse director at PHU NHS Trust, said: ‘Particularly now as the nights are darker and colder, it’s really reassuring for us as nurses to have our patients going home and know that the companion drivers will settle them in.’