Cornerstone applies to put mobile phone mast on top of of Portsmouth tower block - and says it will improve mobile network in Portsea

TELECOMS firm Cornerstone has applied for planning permission to erect a mast on top of a Portsea tower block in a bid to improve the mobile network in the area.

By Tom Morton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 3:40pm

The company, which is owned by O2 and Vodafone, said the six-antennae system on the roof of Mill Gate House in St George’s Square would be 2m taller than the existing arrangement with the tallest point of the building now reaching 57m.

‘Mobile telecommunications can help sustainable economic development,’ a statement submitted with its planning application to Portsmouth City Council says. ‘Continually improving mobile network coverage and capacity increasingly enables remote working, reducing the need for many people to travel to their traditional places of work.

Mill Gate House in St George's Square, Portsea Picture: Google
‘This can assist in reducing impact on transport networks and can enable many businesses to be more responsive to the needs of their customers.’

The council has set itself a deadline of March 9 for reaching a decision.

