The company, which is owned by O2 and Vodafone, said the six-antennae system on the roof of Mill Gate House in St George’s Square would be 2m taller than the existing arrangement with the tallest point of the building now reaching 57m.

‘Mobile telecommunications can help sustainable economic development,’ a statement submitted with its planning application to Portsmouth City Council says. ‘Continually improving mobile network coverage and capacity increasingly enables remote working, reducing the need for many people to travel to their traditional places of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mill Gate House in St George's Square, Portsea Picture: Google

‘This can assist in reducing impact on transport networks and can enable many businesses to be more responsive to the needs of their customers.’