A dog training area has been set up at Pembroke Park in Southsea. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The Pembroke Park dog training area, between Pembroke Road and Pier Road, is now open for use.

It was created by Portsmouth City Council in response to suggestions from local dog owners.

Councillor Chris Attwell, the council’s communities boss, said: ‘It is great to see this new area already being well used by dog walkers and their pets.

‘After speaking to a number of people in the area who feel nervous about letting their dogs off the lead on the open common, we wanted to create a nice space where dog owners can feel relaxed about letting their dogs off the lead, and their pets can enjoy a few sniffs and mix with other four-legged friends. We want this area to be a safe and clean space for people and dogs to enjoy, so please do be considerate of others and clean up after your dog if you're visiting.’

Portsmouth resident Barry, has been visiting the training area with his bulldog Sydney. He said: ‘It's a great area, secure and with plenty of shade and variety for dogs as well as other dogs to meet and play with.’

It covers an area of 1,600m2 and enclosed by 1.2m high railings with two gated access points.

There are dog waste and regular rubbish bins around the training area and owners are responsible for picking up after their dogs and are asked to be considerate of other people and pets using this space.

