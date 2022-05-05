The producers of Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home are looking for applicants. Picture by Avalon Television

Following the success of a pilot for Naked, Alone And Racing To Get Home last year, applications are now open for contestants who wish to compete in the race of a lifetime.

The series, to be aired on E4, sees two pairs of daredevils bare all and head off on a wild adventure in the British countryside.

Across three days, with no phones, money or clothes, the two teams will race against each other, as they battle the elements and use their resourcefulness to forage their own food, build their own shelter and source their own materials to keep warm.

After many miles and series of survival challenges, a £5000 cash prize awaits the winners at the finish line.

Casting producer Cheryl Jackson says: This year we are looking for adventurous, determined, courageous contestants from all walks of life who enjoy testing their limits. If you are relatively fit and have good survival skills, or are keen to learn some, then this could be for you!

‘We encourage joint applications too, so why not team up and apply with someone you know?

‘Do you have the strength, resilience and resourcefulness to survive in the country’s most extreme environments?

‘Would you like to compete in a 3-day race in some of Britain’s toughest terrain?

‘Could you survive in the great outdoors with no gadgets, no money and no clothes?

‘If you’ve answered yes, you are over 18 and available in early summer 2022 apply now!’