New food fare to launch in Meon Valley next month with family fun day offering welly-wanging, tractor rides and more

Westlands Farm Shop will be celebrating local suppliers and farmers who champion some of the county’s finest and most delicious local produce.

Fields surrounding Westlands in Shedfield will be filled with a range of local businesses such as Meon Valley Milk, The New Forest Tea Company, Bere Dairy, Portsmouth Distillery and many more. There will also be live music from local act, The Whispers.

The suppliers and farmers will be offering tasters and a chance for the local community to discover more about the history of the businesses right on their doorstep and the faces and families behind them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kayleigh Collett holding local produce and welcoming local suppliers to Westlands Farm Shop

Westlands Farm Shop will be hosting a barbecue with meat straight from their butchery to the grill, and there will be plenty of events for all of the family to get involved with such as welly-wanging, egg and spoon races, tractor trailer rides and sack races.

The Food Fare will be open from 10am-3pm on Saturday, July 9 and is free to attend.

Shop owner Kayleigh Collett said: ‘We are really excited to welcome so many of our suppliers and local families to our Food Fare. It is a chance for us to celebrate our amazing local produce and reinforce why supporting local business is so important.

‘There will be lots of different things for both adults and children to enjoy and we’re really looking forward to people discovering some new local flavours and understanding why shopping locally is so important.

‘The Food Fare will be a community focused event and a fun day out for all the family.’

After starting out at farmers’ markets in the late 1990s, the Collett family launched Westlands Farm shop in 2001 and they have since transformed the shop with three refurbishments.

They pride themselves on being committed to ethical farming, sustainability and supporting the local community.