New food hygiene scores given to takeaways and restaurants across Fareham, Gosport and Hayling Island

It was good news for Gosport fish ‘n’ chip takeaway Scott's Plaice, in Gregson Avenue, which was given the maximum score of five after an assessment on July 22 by the Food Standards Agency.

Food establishments are rated from ‘zero’ – the worst – to ‘five’, the best.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

It means that of Gosport's 70 takeaways with ratings, 53 have a score of five and none have zero ratings.

Elsewhere, Hayling Island takeaway Oven + Grill, based at Dovercourt And The Oven Camp Site, was given a four – the second-highest mark.

While two establishments in the Fareham area also bagged new ratings.

Dovecote Eatery, at The Buffet Car, Cams Hall Estate, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 30.