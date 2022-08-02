The recently developed map reveals who the most significant person is to hail from Portsmouth.

The map is the brainchild of Mapbox researcher and geographer Topi Tjukanov and is based on a study published in June this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interactive map reveals the most notable person to come from Portsmouth as writer Charles Dickens. Pic Mapbox

In the study, researchers from the University of Paris set out to calculate a person's notability based on information scraped from Wikipedia and Wikidata.

In Portsmouth, perhaps unsurprisingly, the map reveals the most notable person as writer Charles Dickens.

Actor Peter Sellers was also highlighted on the graphic, as was author Neil Gaiman.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan is also shown on the map as is Roy Koerner MBE, a Polar explorer who participated in the 1968-1969 surface crossing of the Arctic Ocean.

Morgane Laouénan, of the research map’s team, wrote: 'A new strand of literature aims at building the most comprehensive and accurate database of notable individuals.

‘We collect a massive amount of data from various editions of Wikipedia and Wikidata.'

The data takes into account a number of factors, including the number of Wikipedia entries, the length of entries, the average number of views for each person from 2015-2018, and the total number of external links.

The data was processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of strangling

Users can view the most notable person in their hometown across four categories - Culture, Discovery & Science, Leadership, or Sports & Games.