North End man Brett Coe-Quainton is facing two charges following the alleged attack on Gaynor Kentfield Coe earlier this year.
Court documents claim that 23-year-old Coe-Quainton, of Wadham Road, strangled and beat his victim during an altercation in Gale Moor Avenue, Gosport, in June 27.
During an earlier hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, on June 29, Coe-Quainton pleaded not guilty to a count of assault by beating and another charge of intentional strangulation.
If convicted of the alleged offences, Coe-Quainton could face up to 12 months in prison or an unlimited fine for the charge of intentional strangulation and up to six months in jail and an unlimited fine for the count of assault by beating.
Coe-Quainton is due before justices at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning, appearing at his latest hearing via video link from midday.