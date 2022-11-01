Portsmouth City Council have joined forces with Biffa Commercial to offer a number of recycling solutions, for items such as plastic pots and trays, for residents across the city.

There have been 20 new plastic banks that have been installed across ten sites in Portsmouth and by recycling these items, they will be reused rather than sent to the incinerator.

Cllr Kimberly Barrett, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: ‘These new mixed recycling banks are an excellent way for residents to recycle plastic pots, tubs and trays, helping to reduce the amount of waste sent to incineration. We have listened to our Portsmouth residents asking us to recycle more plastics and are thrilled to do this to help make our city cleaner and greener.

Cllr Barrett added: ‘We know that people would like to recycle more, especially plastics. We are aware that there are also ‘wishcyclers’ who hope that by putting plastic tubs and trays in the recycling bin at home, they will somehow be recycled at the facilities.