Fratton Community Centre welcomed friends and families in the Hindu community on October 4 as they celebrated, Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the religious year.

The event, which was organised by the Hindu Cultural Association, offered dancing, delicious food and music.

The Hindu Cultural Association was established in 2008 and the aim was to ensure that the Hindu religion and culture remained alive across the city, as well as bringing people together.

Durga Puja at Fratton Community Centre organised by the Hindu Cultural Association. Picture: Stuart Martin

Durga Puja is one of the oldest festivals of the Hindu religion and it derives from the victory of Hindu goddess Durga over Mahishasur and it symbolises victory of good over evil.

Mrinal Kanti Ghosh, president of the Hindu Culture Association, said: ‘It is an electric atmosphere, everyone is just in such a good mood. There is food, laughter and lots of singing and dancing.

‘We have been doing this every single year up until now. It is a very exciting time for us because we all look forward to this time of year so that we can celebrate and it takes months of organisations but we do it so happily because we love it.’

Durga Puja at Fratton Community Centre organised by the Hindu Cultural Association. Picture: Stuart Martin

The day also saw Dr Santanu Bhattarjee conduct the pooja in the morning, where he was accompanied by his father, and people have been visiting all day long.

The event was organised by Mrinal alongside Nripendra Ghosh and they have ensured that there are fresh flowers and food throughout the day so that people will have a good time.

Durga Puja at Fratton Community Centre organised by the Hindu Cultural Association. Father and son priests Santanu Bhattarjee and his father Pronab Kumar Bhattarjee during the ceremony Picture: Stuart Martin

The evening sees singing and dancing acts come and play for the community.

Mrinal added: ‘We hope to do this bigger and bigger every year.’

