Portsmouth’s Hindu community celebrates Durga Puja
More than 100 people in the Hindu community have come together to celebrate the largest festival in their religious calendar.
Fratton Community Centre welcomed friends and families in the Hindu community on October 4 as they celebrated, Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the religious year.
The event, which was organised by the Hindu Cultural Association, offered dancing, delicious food and music.
The Hindu Cultural Association was established in 2008 and the aim was to ensure that the Hindu religion and culture remained alive across the city, as well as bringing people together.
Most Popular
Durga Puja is one of the oldest festivals of the Hindu religion and it derives from the victory of Hindu goddess Durga over Mahishasur and it symbolises victory of good over evil.
The festival began on October 1 and ends on October 5 and will have seen thousands of people across the country come together to celebrate, but the Hindu Cultural Association have stuck to one full day of celebrations at the Fratton Community Centre.
Mrinal Kanti Ghosh, president of the Hindu Culture Association, said: ‘It is an electric atmosphere, everyone is just in such a good mood. There is food, laughter and lots of singing and dancing.
‘We have been doing this every single year up until now. It is a very exciting time for us because we all look forward to this time of year so that we can celebrate and it takes months of organisations but we do it so happily because we love it.’
Read More
The day also saw Dr Santanu Bhattarjee conduct the pooja in the morning, where he was accompanied by his father, and people have been visiting all day long.
People have come from all over the country, with some coming travelling from London, Stonehenge, Brighton and one person even travelled from India to join the group in their celebrations.
The event was organised by Mrinal alongside Nripendra Ghosh and they have ensured that there are fresh flowers and food throughout the day so that people will have a good time.
The evening sees singing and dancing acts come and play for the community.
Mrinal added: ‘We hope to do this bigger and bigger every year.’