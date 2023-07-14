New playgroup with all-weather and out-door play area which encourages families to 'get messy' opens in Gosport
Carly Hughes, 37, works part time in early years childcare, and has noticed the benefits of outside play and learning for young children. Realising that there was a gap in the local market, Carly started up Little Wilds, an all-weather, outdoor stay and play for children under 5, opening its doors in April this year.
Carly said: ‘I thought I would create a place for the community where parents and grandparents could come along and let their children explore and get messy.’
The group is based at St Matthews Church, Wych Lane, and runs activities such as mud kitchen, water play, and a small world construction area.
Each month, the play group adopts a different theme, this month revolving its activities around the summer with a messy play ice cream station and lemonade stand.
More information can be found on the littlwilds website.