News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

New playgroup with all-weather and out-door play area which encourages families to 'get messy' opens in Gosport

A new community stay and play group in Gosport provides unique outdoor and messy play to local children under five.
By Lucy Hunt
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:46 BST

Carly Hughes, 37, works part time in early years childcare, and has noticed the benefits of outside play and learning for young children. Realising that there was a gap in the local market, Carly started up Little Wilds, an all-weather, outdoor stay and play for children under 5, opening its doors in April this year.

NOW READ: Skylark Golf and Country Club goes into administration

Carly said: ‘I thought I would create a place for the community where parents and grandparents could come along and let their children explore and get messy.’

A new playgroup with an all-weather play area has opened in Gosport Picture: Christy - Little Lily Photography.A new playgroup with an all-weather play area has opened in Gosport Picture: Christy - Little Lily Photography.
A new playgroup with an all-weather play area has opened in Gosport Picture: Christy - Little Lily Photography.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group is based at St Matthews Church, Wych Lane, and runs activities such as mud kitchen, water play, and a small world construction area.

Each month, the play group adopts a different theme, this month revolving its activities around the summer with a messy play ice cream station and lemonade stand.

More information can be found on the littlwilds website.

Related topics:Gosport