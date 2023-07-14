Carly Hughes, 37, works part time in early years childcare, and has noticed the benefits of outside play and learning for young children. Realising that there was a gap in the local market, Carly started up Little Wilds, an all-weather, outdoor stay and play for children under 5, opening its doors in April this year.

Carly said: ‘I thought I would create a place for the community where parents and grandparents could come along and let their children explore and get messy.’

A new playgroup with an all-weather play area has opened in Gosport Picture: Christy - Little Lily Photography.

The group is based at St Matthews Church, Wych Lane, and runs activities such as mud kitchen, water play, and a small world construction area.

Each month, the play group adopts a different theme, this month revolving its activities around the summer with a messy play ice cream station and lemonade stand.